Seattle Genetics – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Seattle Genetics found using ticker (SGEN) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 95 calculating the mean target price we have 125.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 116.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The day 50 moving average is 109.95 and the 200 day moving average is 104.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $18,823m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.seattlegenetics.com

Seattle Genetics, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers. It also develops Tucatinib, an investigational oral, small molecule TKI for HER2, a growth factor receptor; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. In addition, the company develops ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SEA-BCMA, a clinical-stage non-fucosylated BCMA-directed antibody for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Seattle Genetics has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys; Genmab A/S; and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Seattle Genetics was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

