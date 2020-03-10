Seattle Genetics – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Seattle Genetics with ticker code (SGEN) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 95 with the average target price sitting at 125.75. Now with the previous closing price of 106.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 114.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 102.08. The company has a market cap of $18,081m. Visit the company website at: http://www.seattlegenetics.com

Seattle Genetics, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers. It also develops Tucatinib, an investigational oral, small molecule TKI for HER2, a growth factor receptor; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. In addition, the company develops ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SEA-BCMA, a clinical-stage non-fucosylated BCMA-directed antibody for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Seattle Genetics has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys; Genmab A/S; and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Seattle Genetics was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

