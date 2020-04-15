Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp – Consenus Indicates Potential 485.7% Upside

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp found using ticker (SHIP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.14 and 0.5 and has a mean target at 0.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 485.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.43. The market cap for the company is $9m. Visit the company website at: http://www.seanergymaritime.com

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn