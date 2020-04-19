Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp – Consenus Indicates Potential 485.7% Upside

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp with ticker code (SHIP) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.14 and 0.5 calculating the average target price we see 0.82. With the stocks previous close at 0.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 485.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.19 and the 200 day moving average is 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18m. Company Website: http://www.seanergymaritime.com

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

