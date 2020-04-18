Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp – Consenus Indicates Potential 485.7% Upside

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp with ticker code (SHIP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.14 and 0.5 calculating the average target price we see 0.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 485.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.2 and the 200 day MA is 0.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $17m. Visit the company website at: http://www.seanergymaritime.com

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn