Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp – Consenus Indicates Potential 446.7% Upside

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp found using ticker (SHIP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.14 and 0.5 and has a mean target at 0.82. Now with the previous closing price of 0.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 446.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.19 and the 200 day moving average is 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18m. Find out more information at: http://www.seanergymaritime.com

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

