Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp – Consenus Indicates Potential 412.5% Upside

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp found using ticker (SHIP) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.14 and 0.5 with a mean TP of 0.82. Now with the previous closing price of 0.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 412.5%. The day 50 moving average is 0.17 while the 200 day moving average is 0.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $19m. Company Website: http://www.seanergymaritime.com
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.