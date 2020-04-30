Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp – Consenus Indicates Potential 381.3% Upside

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp found using ticker (SHIP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.14 and 0.4 with the average target price sitting at 0.77. With the stocks previous close at 0.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 381.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.17 and the 200 day MA is 0.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $20m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.seanergymaritime.com

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

