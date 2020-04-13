Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp – Consenus Indicates Potential 355.6% Upside

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp found using ticker (SHIP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.14 and 0.5 with a mean TP of 0.82. With the stocks previous close at 0.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 355.6%. The 50 day MA is 0.21 while the 200 day moving average is 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9m. Visit the company website at: http://www.seanergymaritime.com

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

