Sealed Air Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

Sealed Air Corporation with ticker code (SEE) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 43.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The 50 day MA is 39.75 and the 200 day moving average is 34.73. The market cap for the company is $6,482m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sealedair.com

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. This segment sells its solutions directly to customers through its sales, marketing, and customer service personnel. The Product Care segment provides foam, corrugated, molded pulp, and wood packaging solutions to protect goods in shipping for the e-commerce, electronics, transportation, and industrial markets under the Bubble Wrap, Sealed Air, Instapak, and Korrvu brands, as well as offers automated bagging systems under the Autobag brand. This segment sells its solutions through supply distributors, as well as directly to fabricators, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, third-party logistics partners, e-commerce/fulfillment operations, and retail centers. Sealed Air Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

