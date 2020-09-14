Sealed Air Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Sealed Air Corporation with ticker code (SEE) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 30 and has a mean target at 43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.52 and the 200 day MA is 32.3. The market cap for the company is $6,107m. Company Website: http://www.sealedair.com

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. This segment sells its solutions directly to customers through its sales, marketing, and customer service personnel. The Product Care segment provides foam, corrugated, molded pulp, and wood packaging solutions to protect goods in shipping for the e-commerce, electronics, transportation, and industrial markets under the Bubble Wrap, Sealed Air, Instapak, and Korrvu brands, as well as offers automated bagging systems under the Autobag brand. This segment sells its solutions through supply distributors, as well as directly to fabricators, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, third-party logistics partners, e-commerce/fulfillment operations, and retail centers. Sealed Air Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn