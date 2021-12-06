Twitter
Sealed Air Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Sealed Air Corporation with ticker code (SEE) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 52 calculating the mean target price we have 67. Now with the previous closing price of 63.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The 50 day MA is 60.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 55.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,126m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sealedair.com

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. This segment sells its solutions directly to customers through its sales, marketing, and customer service personnel. The Protective segment provides foam, corrugated, molded pulp, and wood packaging solutions to protect goods in shipping for the e-commerce, consumer goods, pharmaceutical and medical devices, and industrial manufacturing markets under the Bubble Wrap, Autobag, Sealed Air, Instapak, Korrvu, Kevothermal, and TempGuard brands. This segment sells its solutions through supply distributors, as well as directly to fabricators, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, third-party logistics partners, e-commerce/fulfillment operations, and retail centers. Sealed Air Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

