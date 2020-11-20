Sealed Air Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Sealed Air Corporation found using ticker (SEE) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 46.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.8%. The 50 day MA is 41.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,951m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sealedair.com

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. This segment sells its solutions directly to customers through its sales, marketing, and customer service personnel. The Product Care segment provides foam, corrugated, molded pulp, and wood packaging solutions to protect goods in shipping for the e-commerce, electronics, transportation, and industrial markets under the Bubble Wrap, Sealed Air, Instapak, and Korrvu brands, as well as offers automated bagging systems under the Autobag brand. This segment sells its solutions through supply distributors, as well as directly to fabricators, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, third-party logistics partners, e-commerce/fulfillment operations, and retail centers. Sealed Air Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.