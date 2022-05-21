Sealed Air Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

Sealed Air Corporation with ticker code (SEE) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 83 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 76.69. With the stocks previous close at 59.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.2%. The 50 day MA is 66.09 while the 200 day moving average is 63.46. The company has a market cap of $8,749m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sealedair.com

The potential market cap would be $11,218m based on the market concensus.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. This segment sells its solutions directly to customers through its sales, marketing, and customer service personnel. The Protective segment provides foam, inflatable, suspension and retention, temperature assurance packaging solutions to protect goods to e-commerce, consumer goods, pharmaceutical and medical devices, and industrial manufacturing markets under the SEALED AIR, BUBBLE WRAP, AUTOBAG, SEALED AIR, AUTOBAG, Instapak, Korrvu, Kevothermal, and TempGuard brands. This segment sells its solutions through supply distributors, as well as directly to fabricators, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, logistics partners, and e-commerce/fulfillment operations. Sealed Air Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.