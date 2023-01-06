Sealed Air Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Sealed Air Corporation with ticker code (SEE) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 73 and 43 and has a mean target at 58.36. Now with the previous closing price of 51.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The 50 day MA is 49.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 55.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,239m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sealedair.com

The potential market cap would be $8,272m based on the market concensus.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. This segment sells its solutions directly to customers through its sales, marketing, and customer service personnel. The Protective segment provides foam, inflatable, suspension and retention, temperature assurance packaging solutions to protect goods to e-commerce, consumer goods, pharmaceutical and medical devices, and industrial manufacturing markets under the SEALED AIR, BUBBLE WRAP, AUTOBAG, SEALED AIR, AUTOBAG, Instapak, Korrvu, Kevothermal, and TempGuard brands. This segment sells its solutions through supply distributors, as well as directly to fabricators, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, logistics partners, and e-commerce/fulfillment operations. Sealed Air Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.