Seagate Technology PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential -.6% Downside

Seagate Technology PLC with ticker code (STX) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 51.59. With the stocks previous close at 51.89 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.6%. The 50 day MA is 49.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,260m. Find out more information at: http://www.seagate.com

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems; and edge compute and non-compute applications. The company also provides enterprise data solutions portfolio comprising storage subsystems for enterprises, cloud service providers, and scale-out storage servers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In addition, it offers external storage solutions under the Seagate Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie and Maxtor brands in capacities up to 168TB. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

