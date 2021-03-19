Twitter
Seagate Technology PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Seagate Technology PLC found using ticker (STX) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 95 and 40 and has a mean target at 75.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 75.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 71.84 and the 200 day moving average is 59.23. The company has a market cap of $17,668m. Company Website: http://www.seagate.com

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems; and edge compute and non-compute applications. The company also provides enterprise data solutions portfolio comprising storage subsystems for enterprises, cloud service providers, and scale-out storage servers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In addition, it offers external storage solutions under the Seagate Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie and Maxtor brands in capacities up to 168TB. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

