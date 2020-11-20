Seagate Technology PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.7% Downside

Seagate Technology PLC found using ticker (STX) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 65 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 53.74. Now with the previous closing price of 55.24 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 51.51 and the 200 day MA is 49.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,368m. Find out more information at: http://www.seagate.com

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems; and edge compute and non-compute applications. The company also provides enterprise data solutions portfolio comprising storage subsystems for enterprises, cloud service providers, and scale-out storage servers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In addition, it offers external storage solutions under the Seagate Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie and Maxtor brands in capacities up to 168TB. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.