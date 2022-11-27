Seagate Technology Holdings PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC with ticker code (STX) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 58.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.5 and the 200 day MA is 75.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,293m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.seagate.com

The potential market cap would be $12,037m based on the market concensus.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives. The company also offers legacy applications comprising Mission Critical HDDs and SSDs; external storage solutions under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie brand name; desktop drives; notebook drives, DVR HDDs, and gaming SSDs. In addition, it provides Lyve edge-to-cloud mass capacity platform. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology Holdings plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.