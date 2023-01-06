Seagate Technology Holdings PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC found using ticker (STX) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 70 and 35 with a mean TP of 58.26. With the stocks previous close at 52.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 52.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 69.53. The company has a market cap of $11,043m. Visit the company website at: https://www.seagate.com

The potential market cap would be $12,257m based on the market concensus.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives. The company also offers legacy applications comprising Mission Critical HDDs and SSDs; external storage solutions under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie brand name; desktop drives; notebook drives, DVR HDDs, and gaming SSDs. In addition, it provides Lyve edge-to-cloud mass capacity platform. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology Holdings plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.