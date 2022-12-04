Seagate Technology Holdings PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC found using ticker (STX) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 38 and has a mean target at 58.42. Now with the previous closing price of 52.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The 50 day MA is 53.7 and the 200 day MA is 74.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,936m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.seagate.com

The potential market cap would be $12,061m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives. The company also offers legacy applications comprising Mission Critical HDDs and SSDs; external storage solutions under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie brand name; desktop drives; notebook drives, DVR HDDs, and gaming SSDs. In addition, it provides Lyve edge-to-cloud mass capacity platform. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology Holdings plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.