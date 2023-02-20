Seabridge Gold, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 278.3% Upside

Seabridge Gold, Inc. found using ticker (SA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 59.62 and 34.78 with the average target price sitting at 43.39. With the stocks previous close at 11.47 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 278.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.72 and the 200 day MA is 12.81. The company has a market cap of $907m. Visit the company website at: https://www.seabridgegold.com

The potential market cap would be $3,431m based on the market concensus.

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.