Seabridge Gold – Consensus Indicates Potential 151.4% Upside

Seabridge Gold with ticker code (SA) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96.6 and 24.15 calculating the mean target price we have 45.78. Now with the previous closing price of 18.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 151.4%. The 50 day MA is 19.36 and the 200 day moving average is 18.07. The market cap for the company is $1,219m. Company Website: http://www.seabridgegold.net

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.