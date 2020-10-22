Seabridge Gold – Consensus Indicates Potential 137.7% Upside

Seabridge Gold found using ticker (SA) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96.95 and 21.21 calculating the average target price we see 45.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 137.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.91. The market cap for the company is $1,287m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.seabridgegold.net

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn