Seabridge Gold – Consensus Indicates Potential 135.4% Upside

Seabridge Gold with ticker code (SA) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95.64 and 20.92 with the average target price sitting at 44.59. Now with the previous closing price of 18.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 135.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.81 while the 200 day moving average is 14.96. The company has a market cap of $1,246m. Visit the company website at: http://www.seabridgegold.net

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

