Seabridge Gold – Consensus Indicates Potential 127.6% Upside

Seabridge Gold with ticker code (SA) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96.42 and 21.09 with a mean TP of 44.95. With the stocks previous close at 19.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 127.6%. The day 50 moving average is 19.04 and the 200 day MA is 16.7. The company has a market cap of $1,297m. Company Website: http://www.seabridgegold.net

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

