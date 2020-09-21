Seabridge Gold – Consensus Indicates Potential 123.3% Upside

Seabridge Gold found using ticker (SA) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96.17 and 21.04 and has a mean target at 44.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 123.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.81 and the 200 day moving average is 15.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,316m. Visit the company website at: http://www.seabridgegold.net

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

