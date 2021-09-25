Twitter
Seabridge Gold – Consensus Indicates Potential 239.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Seabridge Gold with ticker code (SA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105.88 and 27.23 calculating the mean target price we have 55.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 239.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.37 and the 200 day MA is 17.69. The company has a market cap of $1,256m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.seabridgegold.com

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

