Seabridge Gold – Consensus Indicates Potential 191.2% Upside

Seabridge Gold found using ticker (SA) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59.7 and 29.85 and has a mean target at 40.3. Now with the previous closing price of 13.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 191.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.98 while the 200 day moving average is 13.7. The market cap for the company is $1,109m. Company Website: https://www.seabridgegold.com

The potential market cap would be $3,228m based on the market concensus.

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.