Seabridge Gold – Consensus Indicates Potential 181.0% Upside

Seabridge Gold with ticker code (SA) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110.2 and 25.27 and has a mean target at 49.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 181.0%. The day 50 moving average is 18.18 while the 200 day moving average is 19.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,309m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.seabridgegold.net

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.