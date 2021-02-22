Seabridge Gold – Consensus Indicates Potential 171.9% Upside

Seabridge Gold found using ticker (SA) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 109.69 and 25.16 calculating the average target price we see 49.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 171.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.29. The market cap for the company is $1,354m. Company Website: http://www.seabridgegold.net

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.