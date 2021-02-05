Seabridge Gold – Consensus Indicates Potential 154.1% Upside

Seabridge Gold found using ticker (SA) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108.92 and 24.98 with a mean TP of 49.09. With the stocks previous close at 19.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 154.1%. The 50 day MA is 20.51 while the 200 day moving average is 19.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,386m. Find out more information at: http://www.seabridgegold.net

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.