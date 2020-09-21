Sea Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Sea Limited found using ticker (SE) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 195 and 124 calculating the mean target price we have 168.61. With the stocks previous close at 149.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day MA is 143.3 while the 200 day moving average is 92.58. The market cap for the company is $71,966m. Visit the company website at: http://www.seagroup.com

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that offers integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services AirPay, ShopeePay, ShopeePayLater, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn