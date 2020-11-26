Sea Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Sea Limited with ticker code (SE) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 124 with a mean TP of 199.56. Now with the previous closing price of 176.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 170.37 and the 200 day MA is 132.6. The company has a market cap of $86,671m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.seagroup.com

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that offers integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services AirPay, ShopeePay, ShopeePayLater, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.