Sea Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Sea Limited found using ticker (SE) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 460 and 296.95 calculating the average target price we see 399.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 214.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 86.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 310.61 while the 200 day moving average is 283.4. The company has a market cap of $118,024m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sea.com

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that offers integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including mobile wallet and payment services AirPay, ShopeePay, SPayLater, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

