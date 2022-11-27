Sea Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.8% Upside

Sea Limited with ticker code (SE) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 159 and 60 and has a mean target at 94.44. Now with the previous closing price of 55.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 69.8%. The 50 day MA is 53.16 and the 200 day MA is 79.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $30,514m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sea.com

The potential market cap would be $51,801m based on the market concensus.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that provides integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including offline and online mobile wallet, and payment processing services, as well as other offerings across credit, insurtech, and digital bank services under the ShopeePay, SPayLater, SeaBank, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.