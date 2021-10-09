Sea Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

Sea Limited with ticker code (SE) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 430 and 296.95 and has a mean target at 369.37. With the stocks previous close at 324.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 328.75 and the 200 day MA is 278.69. The market cap for the company is $178,501m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sea.com

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that offers integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including mobile wallet and payment services AirPay, ShopeePay, SPayLater, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.