Sea Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.8% Downside

Sea Limited found using ticker (SE) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 251 and 124 and has a mean target at 209. With the stocks previous close at 217.22 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 206.65 and the 200 day moving average is 165.73. The market cap for the company is $112,686m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.seagroup.com

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that offers integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services AirPay, ShopeePay, ShopeePayLater, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.