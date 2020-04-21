SDL plc 3.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

SDL plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SDL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Citigroup. SDL plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set their target price at 495 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 3.6% from today’s opening price of 478 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 78 points and decreased 122 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 640 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 367 GBX.

SDL plc has a 50 day moving average of 506.81 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 541.34. There are currently 91,047,653 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 172,140. Market capitalisation for LON:SDL is £437,028,768 GBP.

