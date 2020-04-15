SCWorx Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -91.7% Downside

SCWorx Corp. found using ticker (WORX) have now [object Object] analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 with a mean TP of 1. Now with the previous closing price of 12.02 this would indicate that there is a downside of -91.7%. The 50 day MA is 2.66 and the 200 day MA is 2.75. The market cap for the company is $60m. Find out more information at: http://www.scworx.com

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers’ foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

