Schweitzer-Mauduit Internationa – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.0% Upside

Schweitzer-Mauduit Internationa found using ticker (SWM) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 42 and has a mean target at 45. Now with the previous closing price of 31.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 43.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.94. The market cap for the company is $981m. Visit the company website at: http://www.swmintl.com

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked; reconstituted tobacco, and wrapper and binder products use in machine-made cigars; alkaline battery separator papers; and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn