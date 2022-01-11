Schweitzer-Mauduit Internationa – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

Schweitzer-Mauduit Internationa found using ticker (SWM) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 48 with the average target price sitting at 49. With the stocks previous close at 38.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.5%. The 50 day MA is 32.85 and the 200 day moving average is 31.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,178m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.swmintl.com

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked; reconstituted tobacco, and wrapper and binder products use in machine-made cigars; alkaline battery separator papers; and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.