Schweitzer-Mauduit Internationa – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

Schweitzer-Mauduit Internationa found using ticker (SWM) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 48 calculating the mean target price we have 49. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.73. The company has a market cap of $1,178m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.swmintl.com

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked; reconstituted tobacco, and wrapper and binder products use in machine-made cigars; alkaline battery separator papers; and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.