Schweitzer-Mauduit Internationa – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

Schweitzer-Mauduit Internationa found using ticker (SWM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 48 with a mean TP of 49. With the stocks previous close at 38.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.5%. The day 50 moving average is 32.85 and the 200 day moving average is 31.73. The market cap for the company is $1,178m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.swmintl.com

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked; reconstituted tobacco, and wrapper and binder products use in machine-made cigars; alkaline battery separator papers; and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.