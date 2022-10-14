Follow us on:

Schroders plc 24.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Schroders plc with ticker (LON:SDR) now has a potential upside of 24.3% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 490 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Schroders plc share price of 371 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.3%. Trading has ranged between 348 (52 week low) and 3,210 (52 week high) with an average of 2,845,808 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,977,559,071.

Schroders plc is a United Kingdom-based investment management company. The Company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and the Group segment. The Asset Management segment principally comprises investment management, including advisory services in respect of equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and private assets and alternatives products. The Wealth Management segment principally comprises investment management, wealth planning and financial advice, platform services and banking services, primarily for private clients. The Group segment principally comprises the Company’s treasury management, corporate development and strategy activities, and the management costs associated with governance and corporate management. Its clients include individuals who invest directly and those who invest through businesses or financial advisers. It also serves the investment needs of institutions, such as insurance companies, pension funds and charities.



