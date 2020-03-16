SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 50.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SDR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 2620 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 50.1% from today’s opening price of 1745 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1639 points and decreased 1626 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 3465 GBX while the 52 week low is 1711 GBX.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 50 day moving average of 3,174.31 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,106.17. There are currently 226,022,400 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 588,415. Market capitalisation for LON:SDR is £5,351,376,111 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn