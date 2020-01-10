SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 3.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SDR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 3150 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.1% from the opening price of 3252 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 45 points and increased 261 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 3456 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 2508 GBX.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 50 day moving average of 3,299.93 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,084.00. There are currently 226,022,400 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 293,828. Market capitalisation for LON:SDR is £8,757,982,288 GBP.