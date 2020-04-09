SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 1.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SDR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 2582 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.5% from the opening price of 2545 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 184 points and decreased 707 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 3465 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1711 GBX.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 50 day moving average of 2,893.43 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,055.72. There are currently 226,022,400 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 901,572. Market capitalisation for LON:SDR is £6,975,650,935 GBP.

