SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 0.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SDR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 2520 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of .8% from today’s opening price of 2501 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 190 points and decreased 784 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 3465 GBX while the 52 week low is 1711 GBX.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 50 day moving average of 2,906.73 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,058.47. There are currently 226,022,400 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 895,463. Market capitalisation for LON:SDR is £6,859,614,962 GBP.

