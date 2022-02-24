Schroders Ord Shs 16.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Schroders Ord Shs with ticker (LON:SDR) now has a potential upside of 16.3% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 3,675 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Schroders Ord Shs share price of 3,076 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.3%. Trading has ranged between 3,057 (52 week low) and 3,913 (52 week high) with an average of 254,585 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £8,058,866,230.



Schroders plc is a United Kingdom-based asset management company. The Company operates through three business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management and the Group segment. The Asset Management segment principally comprises investment management including advisory services in respect of equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and private assets and alternatives products. The Wealth Management segment principally comprises investment management, wealth planning and banking services. The Group segment principally comprises the Company’s investment capital and treasury management activities, corporate development and strategy activities and the management costs associated with governance and corporate management. The Company also offers UK Advisory, Fiduciary Management and Derivatives business.







